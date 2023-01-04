Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 504 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $265.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,749. The company has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

