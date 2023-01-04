Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 600 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

