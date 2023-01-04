Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $851,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

