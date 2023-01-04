Capital Performance Advisors LLP Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.06. 187,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,732. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $256.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock worth $26,676,023 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

