Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

Capri stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

