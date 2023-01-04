Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.29 billion and $268.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.67 or 0.07461481 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00032962 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00071875 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060732 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009411 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023555 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000227 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,817 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.