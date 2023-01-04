Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $310.33 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00476245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.02198050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.10 or 0.30474804 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,405,179,086 coins and its circulating supply is 10,644,572,815 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,403,849,898 with 10,643,332,270 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02921857 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,351,587.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.