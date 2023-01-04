Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,207,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 8,097,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72,073.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWQXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

