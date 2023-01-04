Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. 172,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,549. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 772.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

