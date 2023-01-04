Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan bought 260,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,345,697.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.73. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celcuity

(Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.