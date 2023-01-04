Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Celo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003050 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $248.42 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

