Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. 5,095,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Centene has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

