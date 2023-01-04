Centric Wealth Management Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 30.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.27. 49,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

