C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

In other C&F Financial news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $35,503.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $303,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

C&F Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.26. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.32%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.