Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.97.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

