Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.
Chart Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Chart Industries stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
