Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $195.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.