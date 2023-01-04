Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

