China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

CEA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.