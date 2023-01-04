China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2723 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

China Gas Price Performance

China Gas stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Get China Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.