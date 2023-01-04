China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
China Life Insurance stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.