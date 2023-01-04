China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
About China Overseas Property
