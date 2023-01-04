China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

