China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About China Pharma
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
