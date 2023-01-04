China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

