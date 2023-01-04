China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,533 shares.The stock last traded at $34.67 and had previously closed at $33.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

