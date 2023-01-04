Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Up 2.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.32. 388,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 479,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHR. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.80.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$674.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

