Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.