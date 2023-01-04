CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CI Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,479,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,684 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,357,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 773,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CI Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,827,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 719,768 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 15,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,414. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

