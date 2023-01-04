CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 236,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of CINT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 24,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. CI&T has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.