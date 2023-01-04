Civic Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $79.09 million and $4.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00445422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.02229316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.01 or 0.30430795 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

