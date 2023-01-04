Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.