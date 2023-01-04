CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.02. 38,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,140. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

