CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 2,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

