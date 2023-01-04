CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 14,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

