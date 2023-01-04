Cobak Token Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $700,905.13 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobak Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.