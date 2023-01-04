Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. 14,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

