Coin98 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,815.40 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $21,815.40 worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.01539985 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017934 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.01769519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

