Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,195.93 or 0.07158317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $767.30 million and $17.89 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

