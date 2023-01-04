Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $789.88 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $789.88 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,231.12 or 0.07302200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00474722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.06 or 0.02194853 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.72 or 0.30377372 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

