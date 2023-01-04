Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 1.8%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.39 and last traded at C$126.64. 34,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 88,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.54.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.