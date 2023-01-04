CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

CLGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

