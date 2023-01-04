Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

