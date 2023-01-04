Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,496,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,456,000 after buying an additional 276,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 1.6 %

ELP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 608,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.