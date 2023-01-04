Compound Market Capitalization Tops $241.36 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $33.21 or 0.00197791 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $241.36 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.98694323 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $27,211,158.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

