CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CompX International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 2,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $221.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

