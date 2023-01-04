Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $140.07 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,791 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $140,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,281. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

