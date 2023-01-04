Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $157.11 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diageo worth $157,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $178.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diageo

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

