CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Transactions at CONMED
In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
CONMED Trading Up 5.2 %
CONMED stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 456,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,910. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.12%.
About CONMED
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
