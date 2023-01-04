Connable Office Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

