Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 62.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

