Connable Office Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

