Connable Office Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $60.44.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

